Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,040 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after buying an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,973.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 891,440 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after buying an additional 139,413 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

