TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 390 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,433,000 after buying an additional 985,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,318,000 after buying an additional 918,559 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 671,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 501,053 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,209,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,073,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $721,452,000 after purchasing an additional 371,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.8%

NSC stock opened at $278.37 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $288.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.71 and its 200-day moving average is $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

