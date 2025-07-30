Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.8%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $278.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

