Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $837,000 Position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 16,134.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,546,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,470,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,980 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in Hess by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 1,381,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 837,662 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,521,499,000 after purchasing an additional 698,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,124,000 after purchasing an additional 651,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hess by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,290,000 after purchasing an additional 477,796 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hess Corporation has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

