World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 2,373.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 189,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 17.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 94.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 25.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

World Kinect Price Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. World Kinect Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

