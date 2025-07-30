HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,393,308 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 690,325 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $63,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,927,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 847,934 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,492,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 952,776 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. HudBay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HudBay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

About HudBay Minerals

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.