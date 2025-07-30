Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 262,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 384,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 112,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 14.36 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

