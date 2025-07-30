Fiera Capital Corp Takes $31.33 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 185,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after buying an additional 414,942 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,053,000 after buying an additional 620,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after buying an additional 809,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,616,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,280,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

