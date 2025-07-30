MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $207.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

