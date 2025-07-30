FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in McKesson by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

NYSE:MCK opened at $712.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $717.32 and its 200-day moving average is $673.84. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $1,348,234.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,841.48. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

