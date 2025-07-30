Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 48 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,694,000 after purchasing an additional 223,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,105 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $344.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.40. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.