Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE HCA opened at $344.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.