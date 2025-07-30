Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3,050.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 220,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Albany International Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

