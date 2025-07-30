Brucke Financial Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Brucke Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto by 577.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

