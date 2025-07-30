Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 930 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 5.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of McKesson worth $115,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in McKesson by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MCK opened at $712.02 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $717.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

