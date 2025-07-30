Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 4,453 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $122.56 and a one year high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

