Vestcor Inc Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.57.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

