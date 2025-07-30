North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,372 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of AES worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in AES by 37.4% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 148,772 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in AES by 39.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,349,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 382,843 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The AES Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

