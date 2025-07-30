Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires New Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCT. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 5.7%

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

