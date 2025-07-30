FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,408 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMHC. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 1,312.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EMHC opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

