Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 435,896 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435,896 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet makes up approximately 5.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -182.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

