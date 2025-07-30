University of Chicago Acquires New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

University of Chicago purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 0.4% of University of Chicago’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.3%

ODFL stock opened at $162.12 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.90 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

