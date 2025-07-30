Aegis Wealth Management LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 56,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 837.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John Cox purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. The trade was a 70.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.