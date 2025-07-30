JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of JGRO opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

