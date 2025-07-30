Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 800,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,192,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in B2Gold by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,987,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in B2Gold by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,519,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in B2Gold by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Up 0.6%

BTG opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

