Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $293,000 Investment in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 1,779.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 27.68 and a quick ratio of 27.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 40,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $907,566.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,596,593 shares in the company, valued at $80,383,853.55. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

