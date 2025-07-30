Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $222.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

