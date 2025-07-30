Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after purchasing an additional 801,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 581.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 693,782 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Incyte by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,500,000 after purchasing an additional 544,080 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $82,225.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,999.94. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $251,785.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,074.84. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

