Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,677 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 44.7% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 64.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.