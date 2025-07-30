Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,677 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 44.7% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 64.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.