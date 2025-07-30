North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. PTC makes up about 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in PTC by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $213.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.79.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

