NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 597 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $302.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.25. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

