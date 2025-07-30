Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Equifax comprises approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equifax worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 7,883,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,087,000 after purchasing an additional 945,988 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 24,315.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 693,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equifax by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Equifax by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 312,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,589,000 after acquiring an additional 167,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $37,003,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

