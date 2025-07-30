Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $186,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,885. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

