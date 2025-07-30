Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,843 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $118,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 161.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.61.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Up 0.7%

ADSK stock opened at $306.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.03 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.