GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Holdings Cut by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,187 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for about 5.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $105,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $269.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.66. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $273.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

