Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,303 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $302.64 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $260.31 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.