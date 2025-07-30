Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock Position Lifted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.11% of Metallus worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Metallus by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Metallus by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Metallus by 60.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Metallus by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Metallus in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Metallus

In other news, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 21,974 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $395,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,889 shares in the company, valued at $880,002. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,368. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $786,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.19 million, a PE ratio of -32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Metallus’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTUS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Metallus in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Metallus Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

See Also

