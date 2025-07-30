GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,257 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Autodesk by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $652,127,000 after buying an additional 670,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after purchasing an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $306.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

