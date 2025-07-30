Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,542,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,888 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5,690.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,468,000 after buying an additional 541,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,016,000 after buying an additional 390,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

