729,423 Shares in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 729,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Frontdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 70.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Frontdoor stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 121.05%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

