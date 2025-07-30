Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 136,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

