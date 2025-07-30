Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. Navient Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Navient had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

