Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Citigroup by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,169,000 after buying an additional 2,467,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7,899.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,430,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 2,400,033 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:C opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.