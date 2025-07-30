Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 416 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.3% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,004.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 47.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $202.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average of $224.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

