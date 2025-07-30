Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Position Raised by Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,741,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,486 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,770,000 after buying an additional 757,354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 689,119 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after acquiring an additional 617,092 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609,468 shares during the last quarter.

PVAL stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

