CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $131,350,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 8,352.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,901 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.7%

CF opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

