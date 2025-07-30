Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,076,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 26.7% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $134,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the period.

DFAC opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

