BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,120.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,032.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $978.79. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,352 shares of company stock worth $55,486,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

