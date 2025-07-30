TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,507,853 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

