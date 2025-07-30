North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 897.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,962 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 144.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $47,853,094.50. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

TYL stock opened at $552.34 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.52 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.44 and its 200 day moving average is $578.31.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.